File photo of JF-17
File photo of JF-17

Pak deploying fighter jets to Skardu near Ladakh, India watching closely

By Ajit K Dubey | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of the Article 370, Pakistani forces have started moving equipment to their forward bases close to Ladakh.
"Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force were used on Saturday to ferry equipment to their Skardu air base opposite the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close eye on the movement of Pakistanis along the border areas," government sources told ANI.
Sources said the equipment moved to the forward operating base could be support equipment for fighter aircraft operations.
Pakistanis are most likely to move in their JF-17 fighter planes to the Skardu air field, they said.
The Indian intelligence agencies along with the Air Force and Army are keeping a close watch on the movement of the Pakistani Air Force as they can see almost the entire length and breadth of Pakistan.
The Pakistanis use an older version of the C-130 transport aircraft supplied by the Americans a long time ago and one of their military rulers Gen Zia Ul Haq was also killed in power when the C-130 in which he was travelling crashed in August 1988 due to a bomb explosion.
Sources said the Pakistan Air Force was planning to conduct an exercise of its Air Force and Army elements and the move of shifting planes to the forward base could also be a part of it.
Skardu is a forward operating base of the Pakistan Air Force and it uses it to support its Army operations on the border with India.
Pakistan has been trying to make a big issue out of India's decision of scrapping Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:52 IST

Delhi wakes up to few spells of rain; IMD predicts heavy...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The national capital on Monday morning woke up to few spells of rain with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degree Celsius.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:51 IST

Babita Phogat likely to join BJP today

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Wrestler Babita Phogat is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:29 IST

Eid-ul-Adha: Hundreds throng Mohalla mosques in Srinagar amidst...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Hundreds thronged local mosques here on Monday to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha even as curfew was imposed in different parts of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:19 IST

Assam: 3 men rape woman in front of differently-abled husband;...

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in front of her differently-abled husband at the latter's residence in Bokpara here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:22 IST

40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): 40 people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to floods in the state, a data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:19 IST

Centre should act thoughtfully else Kashmir will slip out of our...

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Asserting that saving Kashmir is the primary focus, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:43 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid al-Adha

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:25 IST

Gorakhpur: Devotees offer prayers on last Monday of 'sawan'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Devotees across the district were seen lined up outside prominent Shiva temples and offering prayers to mark the last Monday of 'sawan' month today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:20 IST

MP: 4 police personnel suspended for thrashing tribals

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended four of its personnel for allegedly thrashing five tribals, including a minor in Alirajpur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:49 IST

HD Kumaraswamy visits flood-affected Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday visited Anemahal village in Hassan district to meet the people affected by the flood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:26 IST

Navy undertakes aerial relief, rescue operation in Karnataka's...

Belgaum (Karnataka), Aug 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district, where the floods triggered by rains have thrown the normal life out of gear.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:17 IST

24-year-old man arrested for beheading wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the Eluru canal here, the police said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl