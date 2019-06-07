Pak Foreign Minister congratulates Jaishankar on taking charge of MEA

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday wrote a letter to S Jaishankar congratulating him on his appointment as the external affairs minister of India.

Jaishankar took charge of the ministry last week. He served as the foreign secretary when Sushma Swaraj was heading the department during Narendra Modi's first tenure as prime minister.

The message from Qureshi comes in the backdrop of Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood's visit to New Delhi on the occasion of Eid. He visited the famous Jama Masjid.

The MEA later rolled out a clarification stating that it was a "personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled" between Mahmood and Indian officials. (ANI)

