Pak knocked on several doors, but entire world stood with India on Kashmir: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that despite Pakistan trying very hard the entire world sided with India on the decision of the Central government to withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"One of the important aspects of the decision to revoke Article 370 is that Pakistan knocked on several doors including that of the United Nations, but the entire world stood with India," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

He was speaking on the occasion of the completion of 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre.

At the start of the press conference, Javadekar also released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions," which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for the second term.

Javadekar hailed the decision on Kashmir as the biggest decision taken by the Modi government in the 100 days and added that it was proving out to be a wise decision as the situation was slowly getting normal.

"The biggest decision taken was regarding Article 370, 35-A, and formation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It has been 35 days and only a few minor incidents have taken place. The situation is returning to normalcy there," he said.

Speaking about the benefits for the people, he said: "Now the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get all the benefits of the Central government programmes. Be it reservation for Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and OBCs or Panchayat elections, Right to Education and Right to Information will be applicable there."

Javadekar also said that with this decision the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will now get more job opportunities in their own region. (ANI)

