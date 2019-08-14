Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Pak minister displaying 'frustration' by asking Punjabis in Indian Army to deny duty in Kashmir: Harsimrat

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:57 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday chided Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry over his recent provocative remarks concerning Punjabis in Indian Army saying it shows his "frustrations" and "nefarious designs".
Chaudhry received a lot of flak from Indian leaders and netizens over his recent comments that Punjabis who are the part of Indian Army should deny duty in Kashmir.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also hit out at Chaudhry over his remarks on twitter and asked him to stop trying to interfere in India's internal affairs.
This all began on Tuesday afternoon when Chaudhry took to Twitter to ask all "Punjabis in the Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice and deny duty in Kashmir".
Responding to it, Harsimrat said that Chaudhry's tweet showed his frustrations and nefarious designs. She also chided the minister by saying that Punjabi soldiers did not need lessons in line of duty from him.
"Pak minister's desperate tweet asking Punjabi Army Jawans to refuse duty in Kashmir exposes their frustration n nefarious designs. Punjabis are patriots for whom NO sacrifice is too great when it comes to their nation. @fawadchaudhry we don't need lessons in line of duty frm you," she tweeted.
Chaudhry retorted within hours with an acerbic tweet.
"Looking forward to see you at opening of Kartarpur, and don't be puppet of #ModiSarkar westIndia Company must not be allowed to occupy land of #MaharajaRanjeetSingh," tweeted Hussain.

The war of words between the two leaders came after India revoked the provisions under Article 370, which gives special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and protested Indian government decision but, India has maintained that it is its internal matter.
Harsimrat was not the only one who engaged in a Twitter war with Fawad, who instead of celebrating his country's 73 Independence day was busy tackling the pro-India tweets.
A Twitterati reacted to his post on Punjabi jawans and said "Do not feel bad If Indian PM calls Balloch Pashtoons n others to go for Freedom".
Chaudhry, in an attempt to counter, said "Whenever you may like I invite you to visit Quetta meet Baloch bravehearts and ask what they feel about Pakistan, can you make same offer to me? Can your Govt allow us to Visit Kashmir n meet people to know their opinion?" (ANI)

