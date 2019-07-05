Pakistan is not sincere in tackling terror: Reddy

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): A day after Pakistan booked Hafiz Saeed in terror funding cases, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that Pakistan is not sincere and it is only its show off to show the world that they want to combat terrorism.

"Whatever Pakistan does is duplicate. They do only to show the world but they are not sincere. They are only trying to tell people that they are against terrorism. We know what Pakistan does to encourage terrorism. Pakistan's Army gives training to terrorists. There are many camps (terrorist camps) running there. There is no democratic government in Pakistan. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a puppet of their army," he told reporters here.

"He (Khan) does whatever his army asks him to do. They have never taken any action against terrorists. Pakistan wants to bring instability in India. We will work with zero tolerance against terror" Reddy said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province has registered multiple cases against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 12 of his aides, including his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has come down heavily against Pakistan for failing to reach its milestones in fighting terrorism. Pakistan may be blacklisted by the watchdog as it is already on the "grey list" of countries who have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing. (ANI)









