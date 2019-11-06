BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda in Meerut. Photo/ANI
BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda in Meerut. Photo/ANI

Pakistan may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India, says UP BJP leader

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A BJP leader on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China should be blamed for the high levels of pollution in the national capital region and adjacent areas and alleged either of the two neighbouring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.
"Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us," BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda told ANI here.
"We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas," he added.
Sharda said Pakistan was frustrated even since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and was resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it could not register a single victory in any battle.
"Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said.
The BJP leader also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the alarming pollution levels in the national capital region.
"People including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal say pollution is caused by stubble burning or industrial emission. The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmer and industries should not be blamed."
The BJP leader said the two leaders Modi and Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems.
"This is a time of Krishna and Arjuna. Modi as Krishna and Shah as Arjuna together will take care of it," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:45 IST

Doctors, Kannada outfit protest against each-other over attack...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A group of doctors and members of a regional Kannada group staged protests against each other on Tuesday, five days after a woman doctor was allegedly assaulted inside a hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:32 IST

Striking TSRTC employees rule out joining work as deadline ends;...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Thousands of striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees refused to return to work and vowed to intensify their protest even as the deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expired on Monday midnight.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:09 IST

Andhra Pradesh set to introduce English medium in govt shools

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): From the next academic year, Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce English medium from standard first to standard eight in government schools.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:07 IST

Convene meet of Insurance companies to expedite farmers' claims:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to convene a meeting of insurance companies to expedite the settlement of claims by farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Delhi District Court lawyers to continue boycott of work on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Delhi district court lawyers will continue to boycott judicial work on Wednesday to protest against the clash between lawyers and policemen at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, Delhi Districts Courts Coordination Committee said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:00 IST

Top Muslim body accuses a section of media of spreading...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that a section of media was involved in "rabble-rousing and propaganda" while reporting on the Ayodhya dispute which is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 03:58 IST

Concerned about air pollution, Priyanka Gandhi asks Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Concerned with the alarming levels of pollution in the national capital, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting of Delhi Congress leaders and asked them to launch a mass awareness campaign to help people combat the mena

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:24 IST

Kerala to set up committee for early disposal of POCSO cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form a committee headed by the chief secretary to look into cases related to sexual exploitation of children under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:15 IST

ED grills DHFL director for loan to firm linked to Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Dheeraj Wadhawan, non-executive director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the sanction of loan to a firm allegedly linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:14 IST

Fire breaks out in Mumbai godown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a closed godown in Mamledar Wadi area in Malad West here on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:13 IST

Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Fadanvis meets RSS...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As a political slugfest over government formation continues and with the deadline to form the government just around the corner, outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwan here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:45 IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister holds meeting to discuss...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss government legislations for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament beginning November 18.

Read More
iocl