Pakistan nervous over repeal of Article 370: India

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India on Friday said Pakistan was "nervous" in the wake of decisions to repeal Article 370 and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and feels that development activities and overall welfare of people in the region will nullify its justification for cross-border terrorism.

Answering queries from reporters at a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has already given its reaction to Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic relations.

"Some of the points also got answered in Prime Minister's address to the nation," he said.

Kumar said Pakistan's action of downgrading ties was unilateral.

"It is important to understand that the action taken by Pakistan is unilateral, it means you do not consult the other side before taking the decision. Whether it is Samjhauta Express, trade relations, asking us to withdraw high commissioner, it has been done without consulting us," he said.

The spokesperson said India has urged Pakistan to reconsider those decisions and has regretted the steps they have announced.

"Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present a very alarming picture of bilateral relations that something big is going to happen which of course is not the case," he said.

Kumar noted that the government has highlighted that the impact of the decision will result in the removal of social and gender inequity, how it will support democracy at the grassroots level, how it will bring good governance and transparency and how the step will improve livelihood prospects of all people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Frankly, there is a feeling that Pakistan is nervous. They feel that development activities and overall welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir will nullify their justification for cross-border terrorism. They will not be able to incite separatist activities. They will not be able to support terrorism. They will not be able to mislead people," he said.

Kumar said India has also mentioned that all developments pertaining to Article 370 were entirely internal affairs of India. "They relate to the Constitution, which is a sovereign matter," he said.

He said it is time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Answering a query, he said Pakistani airspace is not closed, only re-routing has been done.

The parliament earlier this week passed a bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and adopted a resolution for repealing Article 370. (ANI)

