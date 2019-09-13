Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in Chandigarh. Photo/ANI
Pakistan should return PoK if it wants to hold talks with India: Ramdas Athawale

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:35 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portion of Kashmir (PoK) to India, which it has occupied illegally, if it wanted to hold talks with India.
"If Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants to talk with us then the part of Kashmir which is in their possession should be handed over to India. They have no right on Kashmir and have captured it illegally," Athawale told ANI here.
The Union Minister added that the people of PoK too want to join India as they are aware of the false promises made by Imran Khan.
"People of that place (PoK) also want to get included in India as they know that Imran Khan has done nothing. India has taken a revolutionary step by abrogating Article 370, with this Jammu and Kashmir has been connected to India once again, I feel that in the coming five years massive developments will take place there," he said.
Athawale added that his party, the Republican Party of India (RPI) will fight elections in Maharashtra and Haryana in coalition with the BJP whereas in other states it will support the national party.
"We have demanded 10 seats in Maharashtra but there are chances for RPI getting eight seats in the coalition. Similarly, to give benefit to BJP in Haryana, there is a need for RPI to contest on a fewer number of seats. We will support BJP in all other states," Athawale said.
Athawale had earlier this month hinted that the BJP and Shiv Sena are going to fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra on 135 seats each, leaving 18 of the total 288 seats for the other alliance members.
Elections in both Maharashtra and Haryana are due later this year. (ANI)

