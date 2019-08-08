Pakistan will try to disturb peace, India fully prepared: Rajnath

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan "is not happy and will try to disturb peace" in the wake of the decisions taken by the government pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir but India is fully prepared to meet any security challenge.

Addressing an Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) event here, Singh said the decision taken by the Government over the last few days of nullifying Article 370 and creating two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ended the discrimination faced by the people during the last 70 years.

He added the groundwork towards a permanent solution for this issue has been laid during the first term of Narendra Modi led-Government. Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government.

Without naming Pakistan he said the decision will have some effects.

"The neighbouring country is not happy and it will try to disturb the peace. Our armed forces have accepted the security challenge and are fully prepared to meet any threats," he said.

Calling Pakistan as the "main cause of concern for India", Singh also said no country should get "such a neighbour".

Singh's remarks came a day after Pakistan announced downgrading of diplomatic ties and severing trade relations with India.

On Tuesday, Parliament approved a resolution to repeal special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution and a Bill reorganise the state.

In his reply to the debates on the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that 370 had been the biggest impediment to the progress of people in Jammu and Kashmir and had helped in terrorism gaining ground with help of Pakistan.

Pakistan has also announced to approach the United Nation against scrapping of the special provisions. (ANI)