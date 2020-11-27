Pakistanis living in Hyderabad, Centre looking into issue: MoS Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has said that there are a few Pakistanis living in Hyderabad and the Central government does have a report on them and is looking into this issue. He also said that there is a colony of Rohingyas in the city and their names have been added to the voters' list.

"We have all details on Rohingyas. There is a colony of Rohingyas also. Police do regular monitoring. At some places, their names have been added to the voters' list. In this case, few police officers were suspended. Some Pakistanis with expired passports also live here," Reddy said while talking to media on Thursday.

The Minister further added that "Apart from Rohingyas, there are few Pakistanis living in Hyderabad and the Central government does have a report and have been looking into this issue."



"Rohingya should and will not be enrolled into the voters' list and be provided with any Central and state benefits like ration cards and identification cards. But this happened in a few places and action is been taken against the concerned persons," Reddy said.

The Secunderabad MP statement came a day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi during a public rally for GHMC polls said that if Pakistanis are there in Hyderabad, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible.

Earlier, the Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that once BJP wins GHMC polls, "we will conduct a surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had stated that every single Rohingya refugee that AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi "tries to protect will be thrown out".

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

