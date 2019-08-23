Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Pak's accusation on India using water as 'weapon of war' uncalled for: Jal Shakti Minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): After Pakistan accused India of waging 'fifth-generation warfare' in Kashmir by using water as a weapon, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said the neighbouring country's claim was uncalled for and New Delhi has the right over tributaries of Ravi, Beas and Satluj rivers.
"When I said we will not let extra water flow to Pakistan I spoke in a certain context. I have clarified that today is not a time when we touch the Indus water treaty. India has right over three rivers tributaries. Islamabad's reaction to us stopping extra water to them is uncalled for," Shekhawat said.
He added that the water of three rivers rightfully belongs to the country's farmers and it should not be a matter for anyone's concern.
"The water was going to Pakistan because of our mismanagement. Technofeasibility tests are being conducted and we will utilise our water in a better way," he said.
On Monday, Islamabad had said that unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout the longstanding treaty between the countries.
India is working on a priority basis to check its share of water under the Indus Water Treaty from going to Pakistan, Shekhawat had told ANI on Wednesday
Responding to French President Macron statement calling Kashmir a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, he said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India, including Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Amit Shah has said this in the parliament and we stand by it."
Shekhawat's remarks come amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. A move that has rattled Islamabad and led to their desperate attempts at trying to internationalise the matters.
In May, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that India is mulling on the prospects of stopping the flow of river water to Pakistan in the backdrop of its "continuous support" to terrorism.
The Indus Waters Treaty was signed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Pakistan President Ayub Khan in 1960. As per the treaty, India has full rights over the waters of 'eastern' rivers -- Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. In return, India had to let 'western' rivers -- Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum -- flow 'unrestricted' to Pakistan.
According to the treaty, India can use the waters of 'western' rivers as well, but only in a 'non-consumptive' manner. It could use the water for domestic purposes, and even for irrigation and hydropower production, but only in the manner specified in the agreement. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:11 IST

Centre acting against Chidambaram to divert attention from...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday defended former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case by stating that the Centre is taking such actions only to divert public attention from the "crumbling" economy of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:05 IST

Rahul Gandhi to pay three-day visit to Wayanad on August 26

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad from August 26, to meet the locals and leaders of the party.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:55 IST

National dope testing lab loses WADA accreditation, barred from...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Failing to match the International Standards for Laboratories (ISL), National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has lost its accreditation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for six months barring it from carrying out any doping test.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:53 IST

Children happy to be back in Madrasa as studies resume in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): After normalcy returned to Jammu and educational institutions reopened following the lifting of restrictions, a large number of students were seen going to a Madrasa here on Friday which reopened after a fortnight of its closure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:36 IST

Five IAF officers found guilty in Feb 27 Srinagar chopper crash

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI) Five Indian Air Force officers have been found guilty by a court of inquiry for the shooting down of a Mi-17VF chopper over Srinagar on February 27 in which six personnel were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:35 IST

Hyderabad: Two Bangladesh nationals arrested for human...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:31 IST

Humanity shamed: Man chopped into pieces by wife, children over pension

Hyderabad (Telangana), [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a man was brutally killed by his wife and children over a financial dispute and his body was later chopped into pieces and stored in plastic buckets at his residence here in Malkajgiri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:19 IST

Always said demonising PM Modi is wrong: Singhvi reiterates...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): I always said demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted on Friday, reiterating what his party colleague Jairam Ramesh had said a few days ago.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:18 IST

FM Sitharaman calls upon regulators to catch up with new...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that India is rapidly transforming into a new economy in the globalised world, which calls for strict regulatory compliances by Indian corporates and multinational corporations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:13 IST

God gave brains to senior Cong leaders: Shekhawat on advise to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): After Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi advised opposition parties to not "demonise" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday took a jibe and said that the statements came as "God has given some brains to th

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:43 IST

Chhattisgarh: Health workers set up camp in remote villages of Kawardha

Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Officials of the Health Department are organising camps in remote villages in the forest areas of Kawardha to save lives of tribals fighting monsoon related illnesses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:41 IST

Security beefed up in UP for Janmashtami celebrations

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In view of the Janmashtami festival, security has been beefed up in the Uttar Pradesh and the authorities have been asked to remain alert.

Read More
iocl