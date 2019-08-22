Panaji: Amit Shah chairs 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council here on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and administrators from Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli attended the meeting.

Terming the meeting successful, Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani said that various issues related to the western zone states were discussed.

"The meeting was successful as all the western zone states and Union Territories participated in it. Various issues related to the states was discussed in the meeting," Rupani said after attending the meeting.

Western Zonal Council is a forum for the Centre and the states to cooperate and exchange ideas and experiences on issues related to health, security and social welfare.

The previous meeting of the council was chaired by the then home minister Rajnath Singh at Gandhinagar in April last year. (ANI)

