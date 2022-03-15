Panchayat polls: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar warns Kejriwal 'AAP will not be successful in Bengal' as people have no association with his party

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it would contest the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal and has already begun campaigning for the same, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Sukanta Majumdar while taking a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government warned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal that 'Bengal is not an easy thing' and he will end up getting attacked when he will visit the state.

He further said that Kejriwal 'will not be successful' in Bengal since the people of the state have no association with his party.

"If any party wants to contest elections, the door is open. But Bengal is not such an easy thing, Arvind Kejriwal will also go to Bengal. They will be attacked, stones will be pelted, the glass of the vehicles will be broken Bengal is a different game, it seems easy from outside but it is not easy," Majumdar told ANI.

He said, "There is no association of people with his (AAP) party yet, Kejriwal took out a rally here but very few people participated. I don't think he will be successful in Bengal."

Reacting to the tweets of Kerala Congress on the film 'The Kashmir Files', Sukanta said, "I have read the tweets but what is written is just a lie. The number of Muslim and Pandit deaths have been falsified."

Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Kashmir Files, the Kerala unit of Congress claimed in a tweet, now deleted, that more Muslims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during 1990-2007 than Pandits, inviting the wrath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which called the statements "insane".



The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits.

Responding to a question on the attack on two councillors in Bengal, Majumdar said, "This is a terrible incident and in this incident, two councillors were shot, in which one is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, one is a Congress councillor of Jhalda, who was in BJP earlier."

"This incident reminds us all of 1972 when Congress party was in power in Bengal. It is called the 'Black Chapter' when hooliganism was prevalent," said Majumdar.

"Such a situation arises in a democracy when there is no opposition. This shows that the law and order in Bengal is in a bad state," the West Bengal BJP president added. (ANI)