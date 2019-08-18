Panchkula: ML Khattar visits Gurudwara ahead of 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra'

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited a Gurudwara here ahead of kicking off the 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra'.

Accompanied by his supporters, Khattar visited the Gurudwara and offered prayers early morning.

This is the first rally under the proposed 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' which will include rallies and speeches in various constituencies of the state to meet the public and make them aware of the developments done under the BJP rule.

Khattar, who is BJP's first Chief Minister in Haryana is seeking to secure his seat in the elections to be held later this year.

Earlier in the 2014 elections, the party crossed the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly by winning 47 seats. The BJP had ousted the two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda by reducing the Congress to just 15 seats in the state.

he Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) secured 19 and 2 seats respectively. (ANI)

