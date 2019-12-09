Panipat movie row: It is government's prerogative to probe, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that it is a "prerogative" of the government to probe if facts are incorrectly portrayed in the new film 'Panipat'.

"I have not seen the movie. It is a prerogative of the government. If any such incident is there in the movie, the concerned departments must be looking into it. It will be shown," Gehlot said in reply to a question by a mediaperson.

The movie, which is based on the third battle of Panipat and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, found itself caught up in a spat on Sunday over two days after its release.

Featuring events that lead to the battle in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the director of 'Panipat' Ashutosh Gowariker, of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in 'wrong light', which she said, was 'condemnable.'

"The portrayal of a loyal, devoted and kind-hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film 'Panipat' by the filmmaker of the movie in wrong light is condemnable," Raje tweeted.

The Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal's descendant also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light. (ANI)

