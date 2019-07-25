Par session extended upto Aug 7

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI) : The current session of Parliament has been extended by two weeks upto August seven to enable passage of pending government legislations.

Moments after the Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill, Parliamentary Affairs Mnister Pralhad Joshi placed a proposal in this before the House and Speaker Om Birla then announced that the session has been extended upto Aug 7.

Under the original schedule, the sesison was to adjourn on July 25. (ANI)