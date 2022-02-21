'Parivarvadi' only cares about their dynasty, BJP about poor: Swatantra Dev Singh slams SP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday slammed the Samajwadi Party saying that 'Parivarvadi' (Dynasty party) only cares about their dynasty whereas BJP has always focused on the upliftment of poor.



"Samajwadi Party has no chance of winning these elections. 'Parivarvadi' (Dynasty) party only cares about their Dynasty, whereas BJP talks about the development of poor," said Singh during a door-to-door campaign in Lucknow.

"Today poor and deprived are happy because of the schemes carried out by governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Bumper voting in the last three phases of elections is proof that we will again form government in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Three of the seven phases of UP Assembly elections have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

