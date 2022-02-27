'Pariwarwadis' used to put obstacles in development path BJP initiated for UP: PM Modi attacks Opposition

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): In a veiled attack at Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Pariwarwadis' used to put obstacles in the development the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to bring in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally at his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said that in the last five years the double engine government has tried sincerely for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"When these Pariwarwadis (SP) were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for development of UP. But in the last five years, the double engine government has tried sincerely for the development of Uttar Pradesh," said PM Modi.

He further slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the crimes in the state during their governance and said that terrorists were fearless because SP was with them.

"In Kashi, there used to be bomb blasts on the ghats. The terrorists were fearless because Samajwadi Party was with them. The government was openly withdrawing the cases from the terrorists," he said.

The Prime minister said that when public welfare schemes will reach 100 per cent of the beneficiaries then there will be no possibility of appeasement and discrimination.

"I do not like to criticize anyone personally nor do I want to criticize anyone. But when I was publicly wished for my death in Kashi, I really felt very happy, my heart felt very relaxed. I felt that even my staunch opponents were seeing how much love the people of Kashi had for me. Those people have fulfilled my wish. This means that till my death neither the people of Kashi will leave me nor will Kashi leave me," he said.

PM Modi said that Kashi has been the ancient capital of India's culture but, the previous governments tried to push the people of Banaras into the pit of trouble by depriving them of development.

He said that Varanasi will open the way for the country to be free from poverty and crime.

"Today Banaras is changing with the blessings of Mahadev. Today Kashi Vishwanath Dham is standing as a grand tableau of our identity according to the dignity of Kashi and the country. After a long time, Baba's Dham and Maa Ganga are connected once again," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said the BJP workers and leaders have come into politics to serve the people.

"During the COVID-19, the party launched the 'Service Hi Sangathan' campaign. I know how each and every worker of BJP was engaged in the service of the common man. Our workers brought ration to the people, delivered medicines from door to door, distributed masks," said PM Modi.

"The party which has the strength of hardworking workers like you, its victory is sure. Your enthusiasm, confidence is visible in Booth Vijay Sammelan that we will win every booth too. Along with this, you will also score full in the entire region," he added.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the voters to advise others to vote for development in large numbers.

PM Modi also greeted people gathered for a public rally in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Elections for the fifth phase are currently underway in districts -- Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)