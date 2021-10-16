Parkash Singh Badal condemns Singhu border incident, seeks impartial probe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 15 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday strongly condemned the entire sequence of events at the Singhu border in the morning and demanded a fair and impartial probe into all angles of the heinous crime, including the brutal murder and allegations of sacrilege of the holy Sikh scripture.

"There is no place in a civilised society either for heinous acts of sacrilege of holy scriptures or for barbaric violence," he said, according to release by Shiromani Akali Dal.

"Allegations that the entire sequence of events is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to sabotage the long, peaceful and democratic struggle of the farmers against the three farm laws also need a thorough, fair and impartial probe," he added.



Haryana Police on Friday detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident where a corpse was "found hanging with hands and legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway".

"The person has been detained from Kundli in Sonipat. An FIR has been lodged," said police.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Aout 35-36 years old, the deceased used to work as a labourer and had no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, the police said. (ANI)

