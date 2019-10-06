Parlad Singh Sawhney ditches Congress for AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Parlad Singh Sawhney on Sunday jumped ship to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Delhi assembly elections in 2020.

68-year-old Sawhney is a former four-term MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency of the national capital.

This development came to light during a press conference held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi in the morning today.

Speaking to media, Singh said, " We are happy to announce that Parlad Singh Sawhney, who was a four-time MLA from Chandni Chowk and one time Parishad, has joined AAP. He is one of the strongest pillars who will soon be going to work for AAP. We are very happy."

Sawhney began his political career by contesting the civic polls from Mori Gate in the year 1977 in which he was defeated. He, however, managed to win from the same ward in 1983. His son Purnadeep Singh Sawhney contested the 2017 municipal polls from Chandni Chowk as a Congress candidate and came second to BJP.

If one looks closely, politicians switching parties ahead of the elections has become a common trend now. A few days back, Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, joined the BJP ahead of the state polls on October 21.

During Lok Sabha elections also, Arjun Singh former Trinamool Congress leader joined the BJP.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha also left BJP to join Congress. Once a key aide to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tom Vadakkan joined BJP in April this year. (ANI)

