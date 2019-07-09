Parliament adopts resolution concerning 200 per cent duty on Pakistani goods

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI) The Parliament on Monday adopted a statutory resolution on a decision taken earlier by the government for levying 200 per cent duty on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approved the amendment in the first schedule of the Custom Tariff Act.

The notification had been made on February 16 this year to impose basic custom duty to 200 per cent on all goods originating or exported from Pakistan.

The decision was taken after Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had taken responsibility for the terror attack. India had also withdrawn MFN (most favoured nation) status to Pakistan.

The two houses also adopted a resolution to approve a notification issued last month to increase the basic customs duty on lentils, boric acid and diagnostic and laboratory reagents.

On lentils, the duty has been increased from 40 per cent to 50 per cent, on boric acid it has been increased from 17.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent and on diagnostic items from 20 per cent to 30 per cent. (ANI)