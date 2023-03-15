Parliament Budget session: Opposition leaders to march to ED Office, hand over complaint on Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Several Opposition MPs on Wednesday morning, gathered for a meeting Rajya Sabha leader of opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Parliament chamber over the Adani Group issue.

As per the sources, the Opposition leaders may submit a proposal letter signed by all the MPs and may take out a protest march to the ED office and hand over their complaint to the agency on the issue.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at the Vijay Chowk ahead of the expected protest march by the Opposition party leaders on the Adani issue.

The Opposition has been raising the Adani issue and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report.

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break on Monday. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The Parliament has also faced repeated disruptions amid the protest and ruckus in the house over regular protests by the Opposition.

Earlier on Monday, 16 parties participated in the Opposition party leaders' meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party; Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha; Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the NC participated in the meeting.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre. (ANI)