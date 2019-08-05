Parliament building lit up in celebration of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Right after the resolution to revoke Article 370 and 35A was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Parliament building was illuminated on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 was passed by Rajya Sabha after MPs voted on the bill using paper ballot due to a technical glitch in the electronic voting system.

The government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, while addressing Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the existence of Article 370 caused economic backwardness and hindered the development of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that political corruption aided by the said article harmed residents of the Valley.

He also stated that Article 370 was the biggest obstacle in ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and its abrogation will open up the path of development in the state.

