Parliament clears CAB, 125 MPs vote for Bill in RS

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The landmark Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday got the nod of Parliament after the Rajya Sabha approved the Bill.

As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting.

After the hours-long debate followed by Home Minister Amit Shah's reply, the House negated a motion to send the Bill to a select committee of Parliament with 92 in favour and 113 going against it.

In his reply, Home Miniter Amit Shah said that Bill has been brought to rectify a historic blunder -- the partition -- and give a dignified life to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled religious persecution and settled in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)