Parliament lauds ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI) Both Houses of Parliament on Monday hailed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for the successful launch of lunar mission Chandrayaan 2.
Rajya Sabha congratulated team ISRO soon after a GSLV MKIII rocket carrying the spacecraft lifted off from the Sriharikota Range in Andhra Pradesh.
"I convey my best wishes for the successful culmination of the mission. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-2, an indigenously developed spacecraft, launched by India's most powerful rocket GSLV MKIII, on the moon in a few weeks will make India the fourth country to do so," Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Naidu said.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla complimented the ISRO for the launch and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts.
"The launch of the mission shows India's power and capacity. The achievements of our scientists have raised the country's pride across the globe. I congratulate all the scientists for this. The House also congratulates our Prime Minister for his efforts," he said.
Some opposition members raised an objection to the reference to the Prime Minister. Where did the Prime Minister in it? they asked.
To this, Birla said, "It was not possible without the efforts of the scientists," adding that the mission was successful under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, is carrying an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. The countdown for the launch had begun on Sunday evening. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:49 IST

