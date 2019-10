Parliament looks like religious congregation, says SP MP Hasan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader S T Hasan on Tuesday said the environment inside Parliament gives the feeling of being a part of a religious congregation.

"I have been to Parliament. But the environment I have seen inside is not encouraging. It seems like I'm in a religious congregation rather than the Parliament of the country. This has never happened before," Hasan said at a public meeting.

The SP leader's comment was in reference to religious slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' inside Parliament during this monsoon session. (ANI)