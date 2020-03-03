Parliament must discuss Delhi violence now, not after Holi: Singhvi

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government for deferring discussion in Parliament over Delhi violence till post-Holi, saying the discussion must be held now and not later.

"Discussion on restoring normalcy in Delhi needs to be held now," said Singhvi in a press conference here.

Singhvi said, "The present situation demands PM Modi to condemn his party colleagues for giving hate speeches. Also, he needs to condemn Union Home Minister Amit Shah's choice of words during the Delhi election."

"The PM also needs to visit the violence-affected areas to show them his support and also needs to prioritise the investigation against the culprits of Delhi violence," he added.

The Congress leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "probably silent because of some reasons".

Citing the reasons, he said, "Since October, the unemployment rate has peaked to 7.78 per cent. In January it was 7.16 per cent. In rural areas, the unemployment rate in January was 5.97 per cent and in February it peaked to 7.37 per cent."

"As per the latest record of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), in the past three months the Indian economy has been the slowest in six years," he added. (ANI)

