Parliament passes 12 bills in budget session

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Parliament passed 12 bills during the curtailed budget session with Lok Sabha passing 15 bills and Rajya Sabha 13.

During the session, 19 bills were introduced in the two Houses (18 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha).

The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Monday after completion of the budgetary process including passage of the Finance Bill.

The second part of the session was curtailed in view of the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the productivity was about 90 per cent for Lok Sabha and 74 per cent for Rajya Sabha for the budget session.

He said the productivity of Lok Sabha was about 94 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was about 96 per cent during the first part of the budget session.

During the second part, the productivity of Lok Sabha was about 88 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was 62 per cent.

The budget session began on January 31 and the first part of the session ended on February 11 while the second part of the session commenced on March 2.

The recess was used by department-related standing committees to examine the demands for grants.

There were 23 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the budget session which commenced with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31.

The budget was presented on February 1. The two Houses also discussed riots in Delhi with Home Minister Amit Shah replying to the debates. (ANI)

