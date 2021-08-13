Parliament row: Opposition should apologise to nation, says MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday said the Opposition parties should apologise to the nation for their behaviour in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, "The Opposition did not want to run the House. They do not want to discuss the issues but to create a ruckus. Democracy gets stronger with debates. But the Opposition does not have the courage to discuss the issues. Whatever happened in the Parliament, the Opposition should apologies to the whole country."

When asked about Congress MP Chhaya Verma's statement that it should be asked to Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal that why so many marshals were deployed in the Upper House, Bhatt said, "Marshals are not deployed by Piyush Goyal. The functioning of the House is not managed by the government. It is the Chairman who looks after the functioning in the Upper House and the Speaker in the Lower House."

CPI-M member Elamaran Kareem manhandled and severely choked the neck of a male marshal while a lady marshal was pulled and dragged by Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma, says internal security report of Rajya Sabha on the unprecedented pandemonium and unruly scenes in the House when the bill on insurance business was taken up on Wednesday.



Two security officials have submitted written complaints about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House.

The report, accessed by ANI, mentions that Trinamool Congress member Dola Sen "obstructed" the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi who were coming from the Chairman's chamber to take their respective seats and were also "pushed" by her.

It mentions that the security officials deployed for duty in the House did not misbehave with any of the members during the commotion Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws.

Asked about the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement over the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, Bhatt said, "Everyone knows what is happening in Bengal. So many BJP workers were killed. Now they are trying to do the same thing in Tripura. Now they have started playing a blame game." (ANI)

