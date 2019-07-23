Parliament session may be extended by 10 days

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended by up to 10 days with the government keen to get through its legislative agenda that includes passage of bills to replace ordinances and some other pending bills.

An indication about the session being extended for 10 days came at the meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party in the morning. Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned that the session could be extended by 10 days and the MPs should plan their schedule accordingly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later said that there was a possibility of extension and it would be conveyed officially when a decision is taken.

Sources later said that the session will be extended "up to 10 days."

Opposition parties are not in favour of the extension, saying that there was no urgent agenda and the government was bringing new bills even as some bills to replace ordinances remain pending.

RSP member N. K. Premachandran said the government was "bulldozing everything". "No urgent bill is to be passed. The financial business has been approved. If they wanted to replace ordinances, they had enough time but they are bringing new bills," he said.

He, however, added that it is prerogative of the government to extend the session.

Over half of the bills introduced by the government in Lok Sabha have been passed but many others including the triple talaq bill are pending. The sources said the government intends to get over 30 bills passed. (ANI)

