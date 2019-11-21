Parliament Winter Session: Congress stages walkout in Lok Sabha over electoral bonds

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleging lack of transparency in electoral bonds after party leader Manish Tewari raised the issue and said that the decision has institutionalised "government corruption."

Tewari raised the issue during the Zero Hour after the party protested on the issue in the morning when the Lower House of Parliament met for the day.

He said the Central government had gone ahead with electoral bonds though both the RBI and the Election Commission of India had "opposed it".

"It has institutionalised government corruption. The name of the donor is not known. The money given is not known. To whom it is given is not known," alleged the Congress leader.

As Tewari sought to make further allegations, Speaker Om Birla asked him not to take any names. Tewari said he was ready to place the relevant papers on the table of the House. The Speaker told him to do so, promising that he would look into the matter.

The Congress members then resumed their protest on the issue and staged a walkout.

The Speaker asked the MPs to take their seats and said that the Question Hour was important as all members of the House want to raise the issues of their concern.

Om Birla also stated that no member should speak to the Chair from the Well of the House.

The Speaker further stated that he was a new member of the House and wants to maintain its dignity. "I will give you opportunity after question hour," he told the Congress members. (ANI)