Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon after tributes were paid to sitting MP and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and eight former members who died during the inter-session period.

The House met at 11 am today on the first day of the winter session. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of Yadav and the former MPs, and said their contributions to society would be remembered forever.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of denying parliamentary standing committee chairmanships to Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session of Parliament that began today will have a total of 17 working days.



The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

Ahead of the start of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament , Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning addressed media persons and said that G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity for India.

Addressing mediapersons PM Modi said, "It's the first day of Winter Session. This session is important because we met before 15th August. 75 years of Independence completed on 15th August and we are going ahead in Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. We are meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G20."

"The manner in which India has made a space in global community, the manner in which expectations with India have risen and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platform, at a time like this, India receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity," PM Modi said.

"This G20 Summit is not only a diplomatic event, but it is also an opportunity to showcase India's capability to the world. Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it's an opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its capability to the world," he added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. (ANI)

