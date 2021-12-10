Parliamentarians discuss climate change, pollution issues in both houses

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha, continued the discussion on Climate Change on Friday where Thomas Chazhikadan from Kerala Congress (M) urged the government that remedial actions should not be limited to international conferences or declarations.

"Tangible and visible actions should come before we reach doomsday," said Chazhikadan.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, member of Lok Sabha from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), talked about the alternatives of solar, bio and other forms of generating power as a way to fight climate change.

"A large number of states in our country have more than 50 per cent of the capacity of their energy being produced from thermal power," said Mahtab.

"Prime Minister has given 50 years' time that by 2070, we will come to 'net zero'. I think it is necessary that we have to make a plan to bring down the thermal energy production, at least, in the first stage, to below 50 per cent and increase the share of other renewable energy or the small and large hydro energy to 50 per cent," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha witnessed the second consecutive 'smooth' day as it completed almost all listed businesses without any ruckus, unlike previous days.

Rajya Sabha also witnessed the voices demanding effective implementation of policies around pollution.

MPs cutting across the party lines on Friday expressed concern over rise in air, water and land pollution in the country and called for stringent measures to deal with the problem that adversely affects human health.

Moving the resolution in Rajya Sabha Congress member Amee Yajnik urged the government to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to present a comprehensive report within a stipulated timeframe on the current status of air, water and land pollution in the country.

Yajnik said several reports show that India has the "world's worst air pollution and toxic air kills more than one million people every year".

The scene outside the House was different as the protest of 12 suspended MPs resumed, entering the tenth day after a one-day suspension on Thursday.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned to meet again on December 13 at 11:00 am.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)