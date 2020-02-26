Parliamentary delegation from Sweden visits Election Commission

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): A ten-member delegation of MPs of the Committee on the Constitution of Swedish Parliament visited the Election Commission on Wednesday and met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The delegation was led by Karin Enstrom, MP and Chair of the Committee on the Constitution in Riksdag.

In his remarks, Arora said the Commission was committed to holding free, fair, transparent, peaceful, inclusive, accessible, ethical and participative elections.

He gave an overview of last national elections held in India and said several innovative measures have been taken to make electoral process hassle-free and voter-friendly.

According to an official release, Enstrom gave an overview of the Swedish electoral system in which simultaneous elections are held for municipal, county and national elections. (ANI)

