Parliament's Winter Session likely to commence on November 29

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 29 and continue till December 23 according to sources.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has already finalised the proposal in this regard.



The winter session of Parliament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the monsoon session was marked by protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus spyware issue and repeal of the farmer's law.

The last Parliament session was curtailed sine die two days ahead of its scheduled adjournment. (ANI)

