Part of Rahul's personality to make childish remarks and not apologise: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar' remark and alleged it is part of his personality to make 'childish statements' and then not apologise.

"It is a part of his personality to make childish statements and then refuse to apologise," Trivedi said while speaking to ANI.

He said Gandhi had made certain claims on Rafale issue and apologised for it later.

"Rahul is also facing a court case for his comments on RSS," he added.

Addressing a rally earlier today, Rahul said he would not apologise for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for the comment. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi said.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit has said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather. (ANI)

