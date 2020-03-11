Party is united, BJP's 'divide and rule' conspiracy won't succeed: Madhya Pradesh Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Amid political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, the state Congress unit on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that their "divide and rule" conspiracy will not succeed as the entire Congress party is "united".

"The entire Congress is united. The Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh is completely united and secure. The BJP's "divide and rule" conspiracy will never succeed. All our MLAs consider their accountability, duty and morality towards the people of the state," the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit tweeted.

On Tuesday, Congress sent two of its leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh -- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel there and who claimed to have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.





Most of the rebel MLAs are perceived close to Scindia and are apparently unhappy at Scindia being "ignored" in the party. The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)