"Party will seek explanation...," says DK Shivkumar on Satish Jarkiholi's "Hindu" remark

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): After apolitical row erupted over Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's comment on the word 'Hindu', the party has said that it would seek an explanation on the same.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said, "Satish Jarkiholi's statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party's opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same."

He further said that the party did not agree with his statement.

"Congress Party supports all religions and does not agree with his statement," Shivkumar said.

Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that the word "Hindu" is a Persian word that means "horrible" and asked why people place it on a high pedestal.



"Where has the word 'Hindu' come from? It has come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, and Wikipedia, the term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?... Its meaning is horrible," the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President said at an event in Belagavi district.

Notably, a video of the event where Satish Jarkiholi was speaking has gone viral on social media and BJP has slammed it for insulting and provoking Hindus.

"The word Hindu, where did it originate from? Is it ours? It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word Hindu with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at the Congress over this.

Launching into Jarkiholi 's statement Union Minster Anurag Thakur said that the party always remembers Gods and Goddesses at the time of elections.

"It is become a habit for Congress and AAP leaders to demean Hindus and insult Hindu Gods & Goddesses. Only during elections do they remember Gods and Goddesses. The rest of the time, they keep abusing them," Thakur said. (ANI)

