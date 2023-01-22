"Party will welcome him," says Bihar ex-Deputy CM amid speculation of Upendra Kushwaha joining BJP

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 22 (ANI): Reacting to speculations of Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha's alleged proximities with the Bharatiya Janata Party, ex-Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad has said that BJP would welcome him if he wants to join the party.

"People want to come to the party due to the works of the top leadership of the party. They are keen to join the party due to the excellent works of Nadda ji and PM. The party will welcome him if he wants to join the BJP," Prasad said here on Sunday.

He further said that JDU has become a "one-man show".

"Nitish's party has become a one-man show; neither the national president nor the state president works in this party," former Deputy CM further said.

Amid the speculation of Kushwaha's chances of joining the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made a politically disapproving comment saying that Kushwaha had left the JDU thrice before eventually returning to it.



Reacting to the same, Prasad further said that Nitish himself has changed the party more than Kushwaha for power.

However, CM Nitish's comment fueled the rumours of discomfort between both leaders.

However, Nitish later said he would discuss the matter with Kushwaha, who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday for a routine medical checkup.

"Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I'm not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I'll meet him and discuss this," Kumar told reporters.

Taking a jibe at the 'Samadhan Yatra' of the CM, Prasad, "Why does he need to do any such yatra while he is CM of the state for the last 17 years?" (ANI)

