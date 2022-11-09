"Party with divide and rule policy doing Bharat Jodo": Bommai hits out at Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the same party that breaks the country into pieces is now doing Bharat Jodo yatra.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai was speaking at Jan SpandanYatra, organised by BJP.

During the event, CM said that former minister and Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi has termed 'Hindu' as 'Holasu' (dirty) to appease the minorities' votes.

"Satish has insulted the Hindus of India," CM said, adding that our Hindu religion is not only old but has a rich heritage and culture. Former AICC President Siddaramaiah or Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has not even condemned it.

In another attempt to attack the Congress Party, CM Bommai said party leaders used power for personal gains.

"Congress leaders use power for their selfish reasons and they have started dreaming of coming back to power in the State," Bommai said.



"The people must make the determination to send them back home. Congress Party's policy is to divide and rule. The previous Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah divided religion and ruled the state. Now they are into dividing religion. The Congress has done injustice to the minorities and its leaders have looted the waqf property and a report pertaining to it has been placed in both houses of the State Legislature. It will be probed thoroughly," said the Karnataka CM.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Govind Karjol, CC Patil, B.Sriramulu and MP Shivakumar Udasi were also present in the event.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi who concluded the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 23 is in Maharashtra at present. He entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday evening. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Gurudwara Baba Zorawar Singh Ji Baba Fateh Ji Singh in Degloor city of Nanded district of Maharashtra on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra today.

"Started the Yatra in Maharashtra, on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab with Ardas in Gurdwara Yadari Baba Zorawar Singh Ji, Fateh Singh Ji. By applying Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace and brotherhood, we will fulfill this resolve to unite India. Greetings of Gurpurab to all the countrymen," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished people on the 553rd Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Gurpurab.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the 553rd Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Dev Ji never discriminated between human beings based on their caste, religion, race, colour or his preachings inspire us to embrace equality and compassion," Kharge tweeted. (ANI)

