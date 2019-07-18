Party workers' views will be honoured in deciding next Cong President: Jitin Prasad

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will keep the views of the party workers in mind while deciding the next party President, CWC member Jitin Prasad said on Thursday.

"Any decision by the CWC will be taken according to the party's constitution. The consultation process is going on within the party and the final decision will be taken after honouring the views of the party workers," Prasad told ANI here.

The party workers and leaders have rooted for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over the Rahul Gandhi's role in the party, post his resignation.

Rahul offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Almost two months after that, not only has Gandhi made his resignation public but also removed the tag of "Congress President" from the bio of his official Twitter handle.

The Congress has presently become a "leaderless" party facing multiple shocks at the state levels.

According to the Congress' constitution, the CWC has the right to elect Rahul's successor as the new party president. However, the senior leaders are yet to announce it.

Prasad also blamed BJP for the crisis in Karnataka and termed it an abuse of power. "The Karnataka issue is the result of undue use of power and money by BJP, which is undemocratic," he said.

Currently, the ongoing crisis in Karnataka has become a major cause of concern for Congress. (ANI)

