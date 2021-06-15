Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as LJP leader in Lok Sabha

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras has been notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a day after five LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Paras had said that the step has been taken to save the party.



"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras had said.

Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Regarding the rumours that LJP will be joining the Janta Dal (United) in Bihar, the Hajipur MP had said, "Existence of LJP will continue, we are not joining JDU. We will fulfill the ambition of Late Ramvilas Paswan."

However, he stated that LJP will continue to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)

