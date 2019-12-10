Passage of CAB bill in LS marks day of justice: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from the Lok Sabha marks a historic day when justice was delivered and old mistakes were rectified.

"Today is the day of justice. It is the day for the rectification of old mistakes towards people who have been wronged. The people who are opposing it have politics in their mind. They want to create fear and confusion in the country for their political benefit. The people should think with a wider mind and they should have sensitiveness toward this issue. This is a historical moment," Naqvi told ANI.

"This will be definitely passed in the Rajya Sabha. I want to appeal to the political parties that they should go above their political views and support this Bill. This should be seen in the national interest. This should not be related to religion," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present during the voting.

The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, according to sources.

It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)