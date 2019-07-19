Patkura polls: BJD demands CCTVs, micro-observers for sensitive booths

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): Alleging that BJP is likely to capture booths and resort to violence to terrorise voters, Biju Janata Da (BJD) on Friday wrote to Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar demanding deployment of adequate security forces, webcasting, CCTVs, and micro-observers in enclosed sensitive booths in 96-Patkura Assembly Constituency.

Polling in the constituency is scheduled to be held on July 20.

"We would like to inform you that opposition, especially the BJP is likely to capture booths, rigging, and resort to violence to terrorise the voters. This will negate free and fair polls on July 20 in the booth enclosed herewith," BJD said in its letter to Odisha CEO.

"As adequate precautionary measure to ensure a free and fair election, we would request you to ensure flag march before Election Day in the sensitive booths and on the day of poll deploy adequate security forces along with webcasting, CCTV, deployment of micro-observers etc," the letter read.

The election to the seat was earlier scheduled to be held on April 29. However, it was postponed following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20.

BJP has fielded Bijoy Mohapatra while BJD has fielded Savitri Agrawal from the seat, while Jayant Mohanty is Congress' candidate from the constituency. (ANI)

