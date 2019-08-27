Patna: Former lawmakers announce new political front in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): With an eye on the legislative assembly elections, a number of former Bihar lawmakers on Tuesday announced the formation of a new political outfit in the state named as 'Bihar Navnirman Morcha'.

Former ministers in Bihar government Narendra Singh and Renu Kushvaha along with former MP Arun Kumar announced the formation of the front saying that they will work towards the development of Bihar through this new political organisation.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Today, we have announced the formation of 'Bihar Navnirman Morcha' which will work towards ushering Bihar into a new era of development".

"Our priority is to serve the farmers and youth of Bihar. We will also work to improve the level of education and health infrastructure in the state", said Narendra Singh.

Former MP Renu Kushwaha who had recently resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also announced her association with the new political party while asserting that the front will work towards improving the law and order situation of the state.

"The law and order situation in Bihar is in very poor state. People are being lynched as there is no fear of police. There is anarchy in Bihar and we want the condition of Bihar to improve", Kushwaha said.

The leader of newly formed party also announced that they will contest the Bihar legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

