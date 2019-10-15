Patna: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, he says media was target

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ink was thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place in the morning when Choubey was greeting people and media persons and a man, not identified yet, hurled ink at the minister as he turned away. The ink spilled all over his waistcoat and car.

In a face-saving measure, the minister, however, refused to acknowledge that he was the target. "Media was attacked with the ink and few drops also spilled over me," Chaoubey said of the incident.

The minister of State for Health & Family Welfare also said that it was an attack by criminal-minded people against the public, democracy and the fourth pillar of democracy.

The attacker managed to escape the spot.

The attack comes at a time when Patna is witnessing a rise in cases of dengue. As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, as a result of heavy downpour and deluge. (ANI)

