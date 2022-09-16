Patra chawl land scam: ED files reply on Sanjay Raut's bail plea

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Opposing the bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its reply in the court.

Sanjay Raut had filed an application for bail in the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai, to which the ED filed its reply today.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

He is in judicial custody till Monday (September 19).

Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on September 5, a Special PMLA court extended Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till September 19 in connection with the said land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. However, on August 22, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which was again extended till September 19.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on July 31, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1. (ANI)