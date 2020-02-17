Pattana Pragathi program to be organise from Feb 24 across Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Telangana Cabinet has decided to organise Pattana Pragathi or town development program for 10 days beginning February 24 in all the towns and cities of the state.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting called on Sunday by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"The Pattana Pragathi program should lay a strong foundation for the best urban living and its goal should be a journey towards it. Urban areas should be clean and have good sanitation and greenery, there should be planned progress and citizens should get better services. In all, steps should be initiated to improve the living standards of people in the urban areas," KCR said at the Cabinet meeting, according to a release by the CMO.

The decision to hold a state-level Municipal Conference meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on February 18 was also taken on Sunday.

Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, MLAs, Collectors, Additional Collectors will be invited for the conference.

A special officer for each ward will be appointed for the Pattana Pragathi program in the state. (ANI)