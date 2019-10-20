Pattern in surgical strikes, which take place around elections: Cong leader Akhilesh Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After the Indian Army launched attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Congress leader Akhilesh Singh on Sunday said that whenever there are elections in major states, the surgical strikes take place.

"There is a pattern of the surgical strike which takes place whenever there are elections in major states in the country. Now the politics of this country will be done on surgical strikes," Singh told media reporters here.

The Congress leader claimed that the Central government wanted to divert the people's attention from the core issues.

Stating that he has no idea about the attack launched by the Indian Army, he said: "I am knowing about it from the media. And if it is the case, then it is directed towards Maharashtra and Haryana elections."

Earlier today, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK, which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others were injured after the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside PoK opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side.

"Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)