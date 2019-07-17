PC Chacko writes to Sheila Dikshit, says three working presidents will work independently

New Delhi [India], July 17(ANI): The internal rift in Delhi Congress intensified after Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Wednesday informed the state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit that the three working presidents in the state will work independently.

Chacko, in a letter written to Dikshit, said: "As you are not keeping well, the three working Presidents in the state will work independently and report to you the decisions taken."

This comes after Dikshit allocated new responsibilities to the three working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday. In an action note dated July 15, Haroon Yusuf and Devender Yadav were allotted responsibility for the upcoming Delhi University elections.

On the other hand, Rajesh Lilothia was given responsibility for North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Youth Congress and DPCC.

Earlier this week, Chacko had written to Dikshit expressing his discontentment in a letter over her appointing 14 District Congress Committee observers and 280 Block Congress Committee observers without consulting him and the working presidents of the party's city unit.

Dikshit had on June 28 dissolved all 280 Block Congress Committees in the city with immediate effect, a decision which was later stayed by Chacko. This has led to a precarious situation within the party here.

Sources had earlier said that Chacko had asked Dikshit and the three working presidents to meet and resolve the issue. (ANI)

